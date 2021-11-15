CPM not for ties with Congress, Kodiyeri's re-entry to be decided in State

New Delhi: The CPM politburo has decided against entering into any alliance with the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly polls in five States.

The Left parties will contest the elections together in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. The CPM has mooted joining hands with regional parties in these states. The Assembly polls in these States are likely to be held in early 2022.

Though averse to a direct alliance with the Congress, the politburo is not opposed to joining a front in which the Congress is also a constituent like in Tamil Nadu. The decisions were made based on recommendations by State units. The politburo left it to State units to form alliances based on regional circumstances.

The politburo will meet next month to prepare the draft resolution that has to be presented at the next party congress. If the row over alliance with the Congress party continues, the CPM will leave the final decision to the Party Congress.

Kannur will be hosting the 23rd party congress in April 2022.

State unit to decide on Kodiyeri

The CPM central leadership clarified that a decision on Kodiyeri Balakrishnan returning as the party's Kerala State secretary should be made at the State level.

Kodiyeri has been on a leave of absence for treatment purposes since November 2020. Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijaraghavan has been officiating as party State secretary in Kodiyeri's absence.