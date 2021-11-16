Death of models: No 18 hotel owner to appear before police for questioning today

Kochi: The owner of a high-end hotel in Kochi is set to be quizzed by the police over a November 1 car crash here that claimed the lives of fashion models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan as well as their friend Mohammad Ashiq.

Roy Joseph Vayalat, the promoter of 'No 18 hotel' reached the office of the Assistant Police Commissioner on Monday evening and received the interrogation summons.



He has been ordered to appear before the inquiry officer by 10 am on Tuesday.



The notice for questioning was issued after the staff of the No 18 hotel deposed to the police that Roy had asked them to destroy the CCTV visuals of the hotel where the DJ Party was held in the night which the three deceased persons attended before embarking on their last journey.



Roy was also asked to hand over to the police the CCTV visuals of the parking area and DJ Party Hall of the hotel on that particular day.



Car driver questioned



Meanwhile, the police on Monday questioned Abdul Rahman who was the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.



He reiterated his earlier statement that an Audi car had chased their vehicle. The police had found out that the Audi car belonged to an Edapally resident.

Delayed raid raises doubts

It is alleged that the police are hand in glove with Roy as they conducted a raid at the hotel only nine days after the accident. The No 18 hotel is only about 50 meter away from the Fort Kochi police station.

