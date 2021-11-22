Rs 12 crore first prize! Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery launched

Our Correspondent
Published: November 22, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal inaugurated the ticket sales of Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery by handing over a copy to Transport Minister Antony Raju the other day.

The first prize for the ticket worth Rs.300 is Rs.12 crore. The second prize is Rs.3 crore and the third prize Rs.60 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Balagopal said that the government expected the same kind of overwhelming response which the Onam bumper had received.

As of now, 24 lakh tickets have been printed. In case of higher demand, additional tickets will be printed. State Lotteries Department Joint Director Suchithra Krishnan and Deputy Director Maya N Pillai spoke on the occasion.

 

