Education dept goofs up, promotes dead teacher as headmistress!

Puthoor (Kollam): In a goof-up, the Education Department issued an order to promote and transfer a lady teacher who had died a couple of years ago. As a result, the wait of the teachers and students of Government Lower Primary School at Karikkal for a new headmistress continues even after one-and-a-half years.

Finally, a month ago the order appointing the headmistress was issued. While the staff was preparing to welcome the new headmistress, they came to know that the person who was transferred and promoted to the post had died two years ago!

The joint director of education had issued the order transferring and promoting JL Vrinda who died while serving at the Government School at Anjalumoodu as the new headmistress of the school at Karikkal.

The order was issued on October 27 in connection with the promotion of teachers to the vacant posts of headmistress in government schools in the district.

When the new headmistress didn't take charge more than a month after the issuance of the appointment order, the Karikkal school staff enquired and came to know that Vrinda died two years ago.

The authorities said that a fresh list would be published soon and a new headmistress would be posted at the Karikkal school at the earliest.

Karikkal village is near Puthoor town in Kollam district.