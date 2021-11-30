Strong winds, thunder showers in Kerala till Dec 2

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to experience strong winds till December 2 following the formation of a low pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and the possibility of it building up to a cyclone.

The Met Department has warned fishermen not to venture out to the sea along Kerala's coast on Tuesday. They have also predicted isolated thunder showers in Kerala till Dec 2.

The cyclonic storm, which is to be named Jawad, is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said a low pressure area lay over south Thailand and its neighbourhood at 8:30am. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea in the next 12 hours.

"Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," an IMD statement said.

It is then likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts around December 4 morning.