Woman killed as car rams Kochi Metro pillar at midnight

Kochi: A 22-year-old woman died after a car rammed a Metro pillar at Pathadipalam along the National Highway in Kochi.

The victim was identified as K M Mansiya (Suhana), daughter of Edathala native Mohammed. Palakkad native Salman, 26, who was driving the car, suffered minor injuries.

Mystery shrouds the incident as another young person, who was also with them, fled after the accident. The car driver is being questioned at the police station.

The car, that was heading to Aluva from Ernakulam, rammed a lamppost on the median between the Metro pillars 323 and 324 around 1.50am. The vehicle was travelling at a speed of 90kmph.

The woman reportedly got into the car along with the youth from the Lisie Hospital area around 11pm. They were reportedly returning after a birthday celebration. In between, a third person also got into the vehicle. This third person, who claimed to be a friend of the woman, fled from the site soon after the accident. Salman, who was at the wheel, says he does not know this person.

Meanwhile, the cops are looking for other details such as where they had been from 11pm to 1.50am. There would be more clarity about the incident only if the third person is traced. The police said that a probe is under way to find him.