CPM activist among a dozen accused of circulating nude video of lady comrade

Thiruvalla: Yet again another CPM activist in Kerala has been accused of a sleaze case. The latest to be nabbed by police is Chumathra Elimannil Saji, 39. He was arrested on Wednesday by the police for circulating a nude video of a woman comrade through social media. He was charged under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Overall, there are 12 accused in the case. All accused, except Saji, are at large.

As per the police case CPM branch secretary CC Sajimon along with DYFI leader Nazar was accused of stripping the woman and then taking her nude visuals. Later, the video was widely shared on the social media.

Sajimon is the 11th accused while Nazar is the 12th accused.

The police are set to scrutinise the WhatsApp chats of the accused. The police will take further steps in the case after getting hold of them.

The embarrassing case had put the Pathanamthitta district committee of the CPM on the defensive.

The police were not taking prompt action against the accused as the CPM, ruling party in the state, is backing them, some alleged. It was also alleged that the accused were hiding in the CPM area committee office.

After widespread protests over delay in arresting accused in the case, the police belatedly swung into action.

Several activists of the CPM and its youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), found themselves mired in sexual scandals across Kerala in recent times. Significantly, some of these incidents had tragic consequences to the victims, a few being minor girls.