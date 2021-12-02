T Damu, former Tata Tea VP and doyen of PR sector, no more

Our Correspondent
Published: December 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
T Damu

Thiruvananthapuram: T Damu, former vice-president of Tata Tea and Indian Hotels Company of Tata Group and chairman of Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company (KDHP), has passed away. He was 77.

Damy who had made immense contribution to the field of public relations, management and tourism sectors died at his residence in Palkulangara on Wednesday morning.

The body was cremated later in the day.

A  native of Thalassery, Damu took up the  job at Tata Sons Ltd  in Mumbai in 1965. He continued there as the public relations officer till 1980.

Subsequently, he became the head of Keltron's public relations department. He played a major role in branding Keltron products including the TV at the national level.

He tried his hands as finance journalist for a brief  period. In 1988 he became manager of Tata Tea. After retiring as Tata Tea vice-president (corporate affairs) Damu became the  vice-president (south India) of the Indian Hotels Company Ltd which includes Taj Group hotels. At the same time he continued as Tata Tea special advisor.

On many occasions he was the troubleshooter of the  Tata Group. 

Damu was one of the prominent persons deputed by the Tata Group to negotiate when ULFA terrorists had kidnapped senior officials of Tata Tea demanding ransom. He was behind the decisive decision of forming a new company and handing over tea plantations to the workers. He was one of the doyens of the public relations sector in India and he founder president of Public Relations Society of India.

Damu authored six books including 'Tale  of Tea' and 'Munnar Rekhagal'. He used do literary work under pen name T D Vadakkumpatt. 

His wife Devika Rani predeceased him. He leaves behind his  children Divya and Adarsh.

