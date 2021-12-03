Kodiyeri Balakrishnan resumes charge as CPM State Secretary

Thiruvanthapuram: Veteran Marxist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is back at the helm of the CPM state unit in Kerala.

Kodiyeri returned to the post of CPM state secretary after taking a leave of absence of one year from the party.

He assumed charge as the state secretary on Friday.

The decision to reinstate him was taken by the CPM state secretariat.

Kodiyeri temporarily left the post on November 12, 2020.

Though he apparently took one-year leave from the party on medical grounds, the real reason for stepping down from the top post of the CPM in the state was the arrest of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri in a narcotics case in Bangalore last year.

Now that Bineesh is out on bail in the case and Kodiyeri regained health after prolonged medical treatment, the return of Kodiyeri to the prime party post was on expected lines.

A Vijayaraghavan, the convener of the CPM-led political front Left Democratic Front, had been so far officiating as the party state secretary.