Kodiyeri Balakrishnan resumes charge as CPM State Secretary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2021 01:27 PM IST Updated: December 03, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Thiruvanthapuram: Veteran Marxist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is back at the helm of the CPM state unit in Kerala.

Kodiyeri returned to the post of CPM state secretary after taking a leave of absence of one year from the party.

He assumed charge as the state secretary on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The decision to reinstate him was taken by the CPM state secretariat.

Kodiyeri temporarily left the post on November 12, 2020.

Though he apparently took one-year leave from the party on medical grounds, the real reason for stepping down from the top post of the CPM in the state was the arrest of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri in a narcotics case in Bangalore last year.

Now that Bineesh is out on bail in the case and Kodiyeri regained health after prolonged medical treatment, the return of Kodiyeri to the prime party post was on expected lines.

A Vijayaraghavan, the convener of the CPM-led political front Left Democratic Front, had been so far officiating as the party state secretary. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout