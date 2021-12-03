Hundreds of Yuva Morcha activists violate prohibitory orders at Thalassery

Kannur: Hundreds of Yuva Morcha activists assembled in Thalassery violating a prohibitory order issued in the region by the Kannur district collector on Friday.

Tension had prevailed between RSS-BJP and DYFI in Thalassery since Wednesday. The issue had started after DYFI filed a police complaint against the RSS for reportedly raising provocative slogans during a KT Jayakrishnan memorial event.

Based on the complaint, the police had registered a case against 25 identifiable RSS workers.

DYFI had hosted a series of meeting in the area following which the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, had announced a protest march. It was in the wake of this declaration that the district collector issued prohibitory orders in the region until Monday.

However, the Yuva Morcha activists went ahead with their protest and were halted at the MM Junction by the police.

(to be updated)