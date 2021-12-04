5 members of a Malayali family die in Saudi road accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2021 04:53 PM IST Updated: December 04, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Muhammed Jabir and three members of his family.

Five members of a Malayali family in Saudi Arabia were killed in a road accident in the Bisha province.

The deceased were identified as Muhammed Jabir, 48, his wife Shabna, 36 and children, Saiba (7), Saha (5) and Lutfi.

The accident took place on Friday night when the family was travelling from Jubail to Jizan. 

A car reportedly rammed into their vehicle en route resulting in their deaths.

They were reportedly relocating to Jizan following a change of job. The incident came to light after relatives made an enquiry to know where they had reached.

Jabir and his family were from Beypore in Kozhikode.  

