SC to take up petitions on safety of Mullaperiyar Dam today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Mullaperiyar Baby Dam.

New Delhi: A few petitions over the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam is likely to be considered by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Though the apex court had earlier assured to consider in detail issues regarding dam safety and maintenance, a detailed argument on the matter is unlikely today.

While considering the case last time, the Bench comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and  Justice C T Ravikumar had given hints that the final arguments are likely in January.

The main petitioners in the case are Kothamangalam native Dr Joe Joseph, Suraksha Charitable Trust and Periyar Valley Protection Movement.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments had filed separate petitions on the matter earlier.

While Tamil Nadu has sought the court's direction for granting permission to cut trees for strengthening the Baby Dam, Kerala informed about the problems caused by the opening of the shutters of the dam without any prior notice.

The Opposition UDF MPs from Kerala have urged Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Sigh Shekhawat to convene a meeting of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to discuss the safety concerns connected with Mullaperiyar Dam.

