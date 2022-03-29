LDF to discuss auto, taxi fare hike tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front will meet to discuss a possible hike in autorickshaw, taxi and bus ticket fares on Wednesday.

The transport department has submitted a report on auto, taxi fare increase to the chief minister. The report was prepared based on the recommendations of the Ramachandran Committee.

It has been recommended to hike the minimum auto charge to Rs 30 from the current Rs 25. The minimum distance for autos is 1.5 km, and Rs 12 for every additional kilometre. The report has recommended to increase it to Rs 15.

For taxis, the minimum charge (for 5 km) is Rs 175, which has been recommended to be increased to Rs 220-225. The fare for each additional kilometre is Rs 15. The report suggested increasing it to Rs 19-20.