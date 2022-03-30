Four drug traffickers arrested in Aluva, 80 kg ganja seized

Kochi: The Ernakulam Rural Police seized large quantities of ganja in an operation aimed at busting the operations of a drug trafficking gang active in and around the city suburb of Kizhakkambalam.

The police seized 80 kg ganja from the dicky of a car parked at Kombara near the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) in Aluva.

The four arrested are: Kudiyamattom Veettil Kabeer, 38, of Nochima; Muringasseri Veettil Mujeeb, 36, of Edathala; Veluthepalli Vettill Manu Babu, 31, of Varapuzha; and Arookutty Chethiparambil Veettil Manish, 25, of Vaduthala.

The police zeroed in on the drug mafia while acting on the information received from the two accused, who were arrested in Oorakkad near Kizhakambalam last week for holding 2 kg of ganja.

In the Oorakkad seizure case, the police arrested two more persons Pulliparambil Veettil Liju, 36, of South Kalamassery and Therothu Veettil Prasanan, 44, of Glass Colony.

The police had earlier arrested Chelakattil Veettil Cheriyan Joseph, Muriyangotu Veettil Vysakh, Puthiya Veettil Shajahan and Alakkapally Veettil Sumal Varghese in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thadiyittaparambu police raided Cheriyan Joseph's house and seized ganga covered in plastic covers.

The digital weighing machines for measuring drugs was also seized from the house.

While questioning Cheriyan and other accused, the police came to know that a large quantity of drugs had come to Kochi and nearby areas.

Later, the police formed a special team under District Police Chief K Karthik and widened its net to unearth the activities of the illicit drug mafia. The investigation finally led to the seizure of large quantity of abusive substance from Kombara.

Liju, an accused in Oorakkad case, has already been an accused in almost 10 cases as per various sections of the Abkari and illicit drug trafficking laws under various police station limits.

Almost 16 cases, including Abkari crimes, attempt to murder, burglary, use of arms and explosives and illicit drugs trafficking have been pending against another accused Prasanan under various police stations limits in Ernakulam district.