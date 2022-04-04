Newly-wed drowns in Kozhikode, wife rescued but critical

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident here a newly wed 28-year-old man drowned in the Kuttiady River in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Monday.

The deceased is Paleri native Rejinlal. Kanika, his wife of just three weeks, too was swept away by the currents, but was rescued by kin and local residents.

Kanika is reportedly critical. She has been admitted to the Malabar Medical College.

The couple was accompanied by a few family members. They were witness to the tragic turn of events on the banks of the river at Chavaramoozhy locality, near Janakikadu.

Rejinlal and Kanika's wedding was on March 14.

The police said they denied reports in a section of the media that the accident occurred when the couple had come for completing a wedding-related video.

The eco-tourism spot has been popular in the district and has witnessed many accidents earlier.

Local sources said tourists often ignored signboards restricting visits to accident-prone areas.

