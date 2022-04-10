Noted quiz master, Professor Abraham Joseph passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Well-known quiz master Dr Abraham Joseph passed away following a heart attack at a private hospital in the state capital on Saturday. He was 60 years old.

Joseph was the professor and head of the English Department at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. He retired in 2018.

Joseph’s body will be brought to his residence at Ulloor in the capital by 4pm on Sunday and funeral will take place in the cemetery at Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar at 10.30 am on Monday.

He was a member of the Vaidyan Veedu family in Chengannur. He was the son of late Abraham Joseph, former Children's Encyclopedia director, and Susan Joseph, former Principal of Mar Theophilus Training College .

He has conducted several quiz programmes at the national and state level. He was the quiz master of Malayala Manorama's 'Ente Malayalam' competition.

He is survived by wife Nisha Achi Thomas (Teacher as St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom) and three children.

Children: Dr Indu Susan Abraham (Gynaecologist, Idukki GOvernment Medical College), Thara Susan Abraham (student), Megha Mary Abraham (student)

Son-in-law: Dr Bijoy V Alias (Cardiology Department Doctorate of Medicine Student, Kottayam Medical College)