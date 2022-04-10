Rain accompanied by thunderstorm forecast till April 14 in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2022 12:25 PM IST Updated: April 11, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness isolated cases of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm till April 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on April 13 (Wednesday), and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts on April 14 (Thursday).

There are also chances of high-speed winds across the state.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Friday, heavy rainfall was reported from various places across the state. The rainfall was highest in Kottayam (8.16 cm) followed by Alappuzha (6.20 cm), Karipur (5.72 cm) and Kochi (4.24 cm).

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout