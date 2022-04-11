Kavya Madhavan to arrive in Kochi today, interrogation on Wednesday

Kochi: Actress Kavya Madhavan will be interrogated by the Crime Branch on Wednesday over the continuing probe into the sexual assault of her film industry colleague in 2017. The investigators had initially summoned her to appear for questioning at the Police Club at Aluva on Monday, but she was held up in Chennai.

Kavya informed the investigators she is set to reach Kochi on Monday. She requested them to postpone the questioning to another day.

Her interrogation has been now scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the couple's residence in Aluva.

Kavya's husband and actor Dileep is a key accused in the case.

On Sunday, Dileep's ex-wife and another actress Manju Warrier deposed to the Crime Branch investigators. She also identified the voice samples of Dileep and two other accused in the case.