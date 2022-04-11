Kerala to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorm till April 14, no yellow alert today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2022 10:43 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness isolated cases of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm till April 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on April 11, 13 and 14.

The national weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on April 13 (Wednesday), and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts on April 14 (Thursday). There is no yellow alert issued for Monday and Tuesday.

There are also chances of high-speed winds across the state.

Under the influence of trough over south Peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu in lower and middle tropospheric levels, the IMD release said.

Light fairly widespread or widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days.

