Kerala to see more rain, thunderstorm till April 17

Kerala is likely to witness a spell of heavy rain in the coming days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday. It has sounded yellow alert in all districts except Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

With winds gusting at 40-50 kmph along the coast and southeast Arabian Sea, the national weather agency has also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea. Kerala had received widespread rainfall the past couple of days.

On Wednesday, Aryankavu in Kollam received the most rain with 9 cm of rainfall, followed by Kottayam and Cherthala (Alappuzha) with 7 cm rainfall. Wayanad received the most rainfall this past week. The temperature is appreciably below normal in Malappuram, Palakkad and Kollam districts while it is below normal in Alappuzha and Ernakulam. Kottayam recorded the highest maximum temperature of 24 degree celsius.



Guidelines to public during strong wind

People should refrain from standing or parking their vehicles under trees during heavy rain and wind.



Dangerous tree branches should be pruned.

Public should warn local body authorities about trees which could be uprooted in the heavy rain.

Fix or remove hoardings and electric posts which could pose a threat to people's lives and property.

Remove ladders or other utilities from outer walls of houses or public spaces.

Shut the doors and windows of houses in advance.

Avoid standing on terraces during the rain.

Families residing in houses with temporary roofs should alert authorities and contact them by dialling 1077.

They should shift to shelters based on instructions of the authorities.

Those who come across electric cables hanging dangerously near houses and public areas should contact the KSEB control room ( 1912) or district disaster management authority.

Public should avoid indulging in maintenance or repair work and cooperate with the KSEB staff who will ensure the repair.

Guidelines during thunderstorm

People are advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms. They should stay away from windows and doors.

Remaining in open areas increase chances of being struck by lightning.

Avoid using electronic utilities and telephones. Use of mobile phones is considered safe.

The public are advised to refrain from standing near trees.

Those who are travelling in vehicles should remain inside and not step outside.

Avoid travelling in cycles, scooters and tractors during thunderstorms.

Avoid bathing and standing on terraces during this period.

Also, domestic animals should be tied in safe locations or in its shelters to avoid being struck by lightning.

If you are unable to find shelter, keep your feet together and stick your head between your knees in a balled up position.

Fix surge protectors at your homes to safeguard electric appliances.

Administer first-aid to injured person

People struck by lightning can experience cardiac arrest, burns and loss of hearing and sight.Remember, electricity won't pass through the electrocuted person and immediate first-aid should be administered to the injured person.