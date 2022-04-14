Churches hold special mass for Maundy Thursday in Kerala

Kochi: Christians across the world observed Maundy Thursday on April 14.

The day commemorates the washing of the feet (Maundy) and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles, as described in the canonical gospels of the Holy Bible.

It is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday.

In Kerala, churches conducted special services for the day including 'washing the feet' custom, and broke unleavened bread in memory of the Last Supper.

Malayatoor is expected to witness increasing rush of pilgrims on Thursday and Friday. The churches atop and below the Malayatoor hill will conduct special mass throughout the day.