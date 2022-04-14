Churches hold special mass for Maundy Thursday in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2022 08:04 AM IST
Agony in the Garden, a painting by Spanish artist Vicente Macip Comes (1555-1623), depicts Christ in prayer at the garden of Gethsemane after the Last Supper.

Kochi: Christians across the world observed Maundy Thursday on April 14.

The day commemorates the washing of the feet (Maundy) and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles, as described in the canonical gospels of the Holy Bible.

It is the fifth day of Holy Week, preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES

In Kerala, churches conducted special services for the day including 'washing the feet' custom, and broke unleavened bread in memory of the Last Supper.

Malayatoor is expected to witness increasing rush of pilgrims on Thursday and Friday. The churches atop and below the Malayatoor hill will conduct special mass throughout the day.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout