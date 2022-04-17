Biker crushed to death as boulder falls on him at Thamarassery Ghat

Wayanad: A 20-year-old riding a bike had a ghastly end as a boulder fell on him at the Thamarassery Ghat.

The deceased Abhinav, son of Babu of Elambra House, was a native of Wandoor in Malappuram district.

The freak accident happened at the 6th curve of the 14 km long Ghat section on the Western Ghats.

Aneesh (26) who was with Abhinav was injured. The latter too belongs to Wandoor.

Both were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but Abhinav died.

Reports say the bikers fell into the gorge after the boulder struck them.

The boulder rolled off the mountain after a tree collapsed in heavy rain.

Thamarassery Ghat, locally known as Thamarassery Churam, connects the Kozhikode and Wayanad Districts. It starts from Adivaram to Lakkidi View Point. The road through the ghat has nine hairpin bends.