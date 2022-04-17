With SWIFT entry pvt buses cut long-distance fares, claims KSRTC

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has claimed that the long-distance private buses have reduced their fare thanks to its introduction of an exclusive service, christened SWIFT, run by its subsidiary.

The government entity claimed private bus fares for long-distance routes went down just after the Corporation brought to the public attention overcharging by private players.

On Thursday, the KSRTC issued a statement alleging that the private buses were fleecing long-distance passengers.

KSRTC-SWIFT, the new wing of the public transporter, runs long-distance services exclusively. Its services commenced on April 11.

'Degrading was a blessing in disguise'

The KSRTC also said that the degrading campaign and false reports appearing on social media have come as a blessing in disguise for the SWIFT services as it gave good publicity for the newly launched service.

The KSRTC came up with this explanation on its Facebook page after the social media got flooded with the reports about SWIFT buses getting involved in accidents one after another.

Even new and old vehicles can meet with accidents. But what is important is how it is happening, the Facebook post of the KSRTC stated.