Interpol aid sought as Kerala Police resumes probe into disappearance of German woman Lisa Wiese

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has resumed probe to unravel the mysterious disappearance of German woman Lisa Wiese from Thiruvananthapuram three years ago.

The investigation which had come to a standstill during COVID-19 pandemic period has now been restarted. As part of the investigation, the Kerala police has handed over a questionnaire to the Interpol for seeking response from UK citizen Mohammad Ali with whom Lisa had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police plan to extend the probe abroad after receiving details from the Interpol. The cops have also sought the government's permission to travel abroad for the probe.

Lisa arrived in Thiruvananthapuram along with Ali on March 7, 2019. Since then, there has been no trace of the German lady.

Ali left for London, via Dubai, taking a flight from the Cochin International Airport on March 15.

Initial investigations hit a dead-end. The State police could not take forward the probe following the outbreak of COVID-19 a year later. Restrictions on international travel owing to the pandemic also hampered the probe,

Lisa's family has not got in touch with either the police or Consulate since she went missing. Lisa had called her relatives last on March 10, 2019.