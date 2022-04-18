Keralite gangster held for robbing delivery boy in Chennai

Chennai: Keralite gangster Binu Pappachan has been arrested for robbing an online delivery boy in Chennai.

N Janakiram, the delivery boy of an online company, had filed a complaint that he was robbed of his mobile phone and money at Teynampet last Wednesday. The knife-wielding goon had even told the delivery boy to Google to know more about him, as per Janakiram's complaint.

In the subsequent search, Binu and his aide were nabbed. Though Binu claimed that he had stopped his criminal activities, the police did not take this at face value.

Binu Pappachan, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is accused in over 20 cases. In 2018, he cut a cake with a machete while celebrating his birthday along with more than 70 goons. He later surrendered. After getting out on bail, Binu kept a low profile.

Binu came to Chennai to work at a tea stall at Choolaimedu. A Karate expert, Binu got involved in criminal activities as an aide to the local political leaders.