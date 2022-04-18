Keralite gangster held for robbing delivery boy in Chennai

Our Correspondent
Published: April 18, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Binu Pappachan

Chennai: Keralite gangster Binu Pappachan has been arrested for robbing an online delivery boy in Chennai.

N Janakiram, the delivery boy of an online company, had filed a complaint that he was robbed of his mobile phone and money at Teynampet last Wednesday. The knife-wielding goon had even told the delivery boy to Google to know more about him, as per Janakiram's complaint.

In the subsequent search, Binu and his aide were nabbed. Though Binu claimed that he had stopped his criminal activities, the police did not take this at face value.

RELATED ARTICLES

Binu Pappachan, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is accused in over 20 cases. In 2018, he cut a cake with a machete while celebrating his birthday along with more than 70 goons. He later surrendered. After getting out on bail, Binu kept a low profile.

Binu came to Chennai to work at a tea stall at Choolaimedu. A Karate expert, Binu got involved in criminal activities as an aide to the local political leaders.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout