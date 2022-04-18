Finally, KSRTC begins disbursing salaries to its employees

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday announced that it has begun disbursing salaries to its employees.

They are likely to get the amount credit to their accounts by later tonight [Monday], officials at the state transport corporation said.

The KSRTC employees union had been at loggerheads with the management for weeks over the non-payment of salaries.

To resolve the crisis, Kerala government had recently sanctioned Rs 30 crore to the Corporation.

In addition to this amount, the debt-ridden KSRTC has also drawn an overdraft of Rs 42 crore and Rs 7 crore from its own funds.

KSRTC maintained that the salary payment was delayed this time due to bank holidays last week on account of Good Friday and Vishu.

This prevented the timely transfer of Rs 30 crore that the government had forwarded, officials said.

With this, it remains to be seen if employees would go ahead with their indefinite strike planned from April 28.

Earlier, CITU and the employees union (part of AITUC) had called for strikes citing KSRTC's mismanagement and non-payment of salaries.

According to the agreement, KSRTC is to pay salaries to its employees before the 5th of each month.

(To be updated)