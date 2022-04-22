Rains to continue in Kerala till Monday, Yellow alert in Kollam today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Met department has predicted rain accompanied with thunder showers in isolated places across the state till Monday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kollam district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the cyclone that developed over south Tamil Nadu coast has weakened.

Heavy (7 – 11 cm in 24 hours) rain is very likely at one or two places in Kerala on 22nd April 2022, the IMD website said.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely at one or two places over Kerala on April 22 and 23.

