High Court questions right of KSEB Officers' Association to go on strike

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 03:09 PM IST
Representational image: MEE KO DONG/Shutterstock

Kochi: How could the KSEB Officers' Association go on strike since they do not have trade union rights, the High Court of Kerala questioned on Friday.

A division bench of justices C S Dias and Basant Balaji made the reference while hearing petitions questioning the strike by the Officers' Association.

Advocates representing the KSEB and government received notices based on the petitions. A notice to the Officers' Association was sent through a special messenger. The high court will consider the case on April 26.

The court was considering a public interest petition by Vythiri, Wayanad resident Arun Jose and another one by Thiruvananthapuram resident K V Jayachandran Nair, who sought action against the Association president M G Suresh Kumar. Jose requested the court to declare the strike illegal.

In his petition, Nair pointed out that Kumar breached a high court order that banned strikes by government employees.

