IAS officers Sriram Venkitaraman, Renu Raj to tie the knot April 28

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2022 06:06 PM IST Updated: April 25, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Dr Renu Raj and Dr Sriram Venkitaraman.

Alappuzha District Collector Dr Renu Raj and Kerala Medical Services Corporation MD, Dr Sriram Venkitaraman will tie the knot on April 28.

The two IAS officers reportedly informed their colleagues about their decision via WhatsApp.

They both graduated in medicine before taking up civil services.

Venkitaraman was a second rank holder in civil services examinations in 2012. He joined the service as the sub-collector of Devikulam.

Renu Raj was a second rank holder in 2014. She had also served as sub-collector in Devikulam and Thrissur.

The two came into prominence through their intervention in evicting encroachers at Devikulam.

Renu Raj was married to a colleague and is now divorced.

Venkitaraman had been suspended from service in 2019 in a road accident case that resulted in the death of a journalist, KM Basheer. Later he was reinstated as joint secretary in the Health Department.

