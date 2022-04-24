Houthi rebels release three Malayali hostages; will return to Kerala soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2022 07:41 PM IST Updated: April 24, 2022 07:55 PM IST
Dipash, Akhil

Kozhikode: The Houthi rebels in Yemen have released three Malayalis, who had been held hostage since the past four months.

They are Dipash (37), of Meppayyur in Kozhikode; Akhil (25), of Alappuzha; and Sreejith of Kottayam.

Their kin on Sunday said they received information that seven Indian sailors, in captivity of Yemen's Houthi rebels since January 2 along with their UAE-flagged merchant ship Rwabee, have been released. 

The three Malayali sailors will return to Kerala soon. 

The Houthi rebels had claimed that the UAE-flagged vessel Rwabee was carrying 'military supplies' and that it had entered the Yemeni waters of the coast of Hodeidah without any authorisation.

There were a total of 11 Indians, including these three, working in the vessel.

The External Affairs Ministry was in touch with the UN mission to felicitate the release of the Indian sailors.

 

