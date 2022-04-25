No Covid surge in Kerala, will strengthen vaccination drive, especially among students: Health Min

Thiruvananthapuram: Addressing the media after the Covid review meeting, Health Minister Veena George assured that there is no surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

“Apart from Ernakulam, which has been reporting a minor increase in cases, the Covid situation in the State is under control,” said the minister.

However, the review meeting has decided to further strengthen Covid precautions both at the State and district levels to prevent a surge, she said.

“Teams at the State and district level will continue to study and follow the Covid trend in Kerala,” the minister added.

'Vaccination drives to be strengthened across State'

Veena acknowledged that despite the majority of the population being vaccinated against the virus, the third wave saw a lot of Covid deaths, especially of those with comorbidities. “Hence, the health department will promote precaution doses and conduct awareness campaigns at the State and district levels on the same,” she said.

The State will give emphasis to students, now that schools and colleges are reopening across Kerala. “The Education department's cooperation will be sought to conduct vaccination drives to encourage students to get inoculated,” said the minister.

She also informed that there is no cluster formation in the State at present, and that the prevalence of new Covid variants have not been reported yet.

The health department officially stopped releasing daily Covid figures on April 11. No new Covid deaths were reported since April 1.

When the figures were last published, on April 10, 223 new cases were reported and the test positivity rate had fallen to near 2%. The fall in cases were swift. The highest ever Covid cases in a day was reported just three months ago in January (55,475 cases).