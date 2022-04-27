AIIMS: Kerala govt to hand over KSIDC land at Kinalur

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Centre indicating that it is keen to allot an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Kerala, the State Government has decided to speed up necessary groundwork.

The Kerala government has decided to hand over the 153 acres of land owned by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) at Kinalur in Kozhikode for the proposed project to build the AIIMS, one of several proposed in states that currently doesn't have the premier medical facility.

The State industries department has issued an order, handing over the land to the State health department. With this decision, the State government also intends to challenge the Centre’s stance that the project could not be approved so far as land is unavailable.

The unutilised land at the industrial growth centre is being handed over for the premier institute.

The announcement to set up an AIIMS in Kerala was initially made in 2015 by the central government. Earlier, the Union Health ministry had stated it would give the nod for the project once the Finance ministry gave the in-principle approval.

Last week the Health ministry conveyed to the Finance ministry its approval for the proposal to establish AIIMS in Kerala. It also recommended giving registration for the institute in the State. This was conveyed to K Muralidharan, MP, by Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.