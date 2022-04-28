KSEB Officers’ stir: Principal Secretary expected to hold mediation talks

Thiruvananthapuram: The strike by the pro-CPM Officers’ Association against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will continue as a meeting of the union's leaders with Power Minister K Krishnankutty failed to break the deadlock on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the Board management refused to yield to some of the demands of the striking officers related to the disciplinary action taken against them.

According to a recent High Court directive, the mediation talks to settle the issues between the officers and the management should be led by the Principal Secretary (Power).

However, the official holding the post, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, is currently out-of-station. The talks could still take place if Sinha deputes some other officer for the purpose, said sources.

Meanwhile, Krishnankutty left Thiruvananthapuram for his native place Palakkad after the discussion with KSEB officers on Wednesday.

The officers told the minister that they were not in favour of some conditions set by the management. They also conveyed their stand to CPM leaders. In response, the CPM leadership told the officers that they need not climb down from their demands, for the time being.

“I will not be holding any more talks as a court order has been issued over the matter,” the minister said later.

According to official sources, the law department will examine the High Court order and suggest suitable measures. “As the Principal Secretary (Power) has been named as the respondent in the case, the minister has limitations in holding discussions,” they pointed out.

KSEB referendum today; results on Saturday

Meanwhile, the referendum of employees’ unions in KSEB is taking place across the state on Thursday. Unions receiving at least 15 per cent of the total votes polled will earn recognition. The voting time is from 8 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place at Kochi on April 30.

The major unions in the fray are the three which earned recognition during the previous referendum held in 2015. They are (CITU-affiliated and pro-CPM) KSEB Workers’ Association; Kerala Electricity Workers’ Federation (affiliated to the AITUC, which is aligned with the CPI); and United Democratic Electricity Employees’ Federation (a joint front of unions supporting the Congress-led United Democratic Front).

Others contesting the elections are Kerala Vydyuthi Mazdoor Sangh; KSEB Workers’ Union; Electricity Employees’ Confederation (affiliated to the INTUC); and Kerala Electricity Executive Employees’ Staff Organisation.