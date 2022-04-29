Less than 50% Kerala govt services has a dashboard, state to emulate Gujarat CM Dashboard soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government is set to emulate the highly effective 'Gujarat CM Dashboard' which enables easy accessing and monitoring of data that that the government administrators require.

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy visited the western state's capital to learn firsthand the chief minister's online facility after finding that the functioning of the similar ones in his state are not up to the mark.

A dashboard is a type of user interface which presents information to the user in a easy-to-grasp way.

In the administrative sphere the dashboard system updates the public about the progress made by the government and the data collected by the government, through its website and mobile apps in real-time.

Out of the 578 government services in Kerala, only 278 have dashboards currently. And only 75 of these were functioning effectively, Chief Secretary V P Joy had flagged during a meeting of department secretaries held on November 26.

The Chief Secretary pointed out that it was difficult to lodge complaints on the Chief Minister’s portal and directed to rectify this.

Even when Kerala claims to be leading other states in development indicators and e-governance, the officials' meet evaluated that the departments are performing poorly in e-governance. A recommendation was then mooted that an office management software was essential for all government institutions, including school, college, hospital, police station, and krishi bhavan. And the special rules should be amended for this.

It was also decided to include all the Aadhaar-based schemes on one portal, and to complete all digital and e-governance services before August 15.

The two-member team led by the Chief Secretary had left for Ahmedabad to study about the CM's dashboard, a unique e-governance initiative of the Gujarat government.