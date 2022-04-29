Varkala woman battling for life after cousin hacks her over money dispute

Our Correspondent
Published: April 29, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Varkala: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman was allegedly hacked by her cousin in front of her children allegedly over a financial dispute here on Thursday afternoon. The grievously injured woman, Shalu, is battling for life in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have arrested Shalu's cousin and neighbour Anil (47) of Vilayil House of Chavadimukku locality of Chemmathuruthi Panchayat over the crime. Shalu, who belongs to Thaipooyam House at Chavadimukku locality, is a DTP operator at a printing press in Ayiroor.

On Thursday, Shalu had reached home from her workplace for lunch. Sometime later, she was returning to the press on a scooter when Anil waylaid her on a narrow lane near her house. He then took out a machete and hacked Shalu several times on her neck and body in front of her young children.

Even though some passersby tried to intervene, they stepped back after Anil threatened them too with his weapon. Meanwhile, some people alerted the police, who reached the spot and overpowered Anil.

Shalu was soon rushed to hospital, but she was critical. According to the police, Shalu had borrowed some money from Anil and a dispute between them over returning it had led to the assault.

Anil, who carries out welding work, was based in Goa for the last several years. He had retuned to his native place over a month ago.

Shalu's husband Sajeev is in the Middle East.

