AMMA likely to tell rape accused producer Vijay Babu to step down

Actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is facing rape charges, is likely to be asked to step down from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

The Executive Committee of AMMA set to convene Sunday evening is expected to take action based on the recommendation of its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

It is understood that the ICC chaired by actor Shweta Menon that reportedly held a series of online meetings since April 27, has recommended action on the producer.

Earlier, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had hit out at Malayalam film organisations for not taking a firm stand against Vijay Babu, against whom a rape case was filed recently by a female actor.

Another woman had also levelled allegations against Vijay Babu on social media and the Kochi City Police has informed that a fresh case will be charged.

Vijay Babu, who is absconding since his infamous Facebook Live earlier this week in which he revealed the name of the female actor who has filed the rape case, had on Friday moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail.

ICCs had only been set up last month in film production houses based on a High Court of Kerala order.

The court order was based on a public interest litigation filed by WCC that demanded a grievance redressal cell in AMMA, which is led by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.