Kerala lifts power curbs, to purchase 550 MW from Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation

Kerala's Minister for Electricity, K Krishnankutty said Saturday that the state government has withdrawn the short power cuts that were imposed midweek.

The state had announced 15-minute power cuts during peak hours on Thursday amid the nationwide coal crisis.

The minister in a Facebook post claimed that there was load-shedding for 15 minutes in the state only on Thursday (28th).

Krishnankutty said KSEBL (Kerala State Electricity Board Limited) has decided to accept 550 MW (megawatt) power (on a banking offer) on a reduced tariff (100.05) from the Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Private Limited (APPCPL) and make use of it from May 3rd.

"Besides, the load despatch centre has been instructed to enter an agreement with Power Exchange India Limited for 100 MW power. With this the power shortage that existed has been overcome almost completely," said Krishnankutty.

The minister, has, however, urged the public to restrict the use of appliances that require more power between 6-11 pm.