KSEB Officers’ Association stir may end soon, minister holds talks

Thiruvananthapuram: The stir by CPM-affiliated KSEB Officers’ Association against the management is set to end soon following a meeting held by Kerala power minister K Krishnankutty.

The formula to resolve the strike evolved during the three-hour meeting held at Ernakulam Government Guesthouse on Friday. The Association leaders have decided to join the duty on Saturday following the assurance given by the minister to make a further announcement regarding the resolution of their demands on May 5.

The three association leaders who were placed under suspension will join duty at the new place of posting today. More announcements are expected after the next round of meeting with the minister scheduled to be held on May 5. Under these circumstances, all agitation programmes including campaign rallies which were to be held till May 5, have been deferred.

The three officers have meanwhile replied to the charge sheet given by the board. "We will be able to resolve the strike once the officers join the duty," the minister said.

A few days ago the High Court ruled that the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA) – which contains severe strictures – could be invoked against the agitating officers. Striking employees could be fined and imprisoned as per the Act.

The Officers' Association has been on a warpath against KSEB Chairman B Ashok for his attempts to rein in militant trade unions.