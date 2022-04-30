Vijay Babu's passport may be revoked as police mull extradition

Kochi: Even as the Kerala Police has launched efforts to bring back film producer and actor Vijay Babu from Dubai in connection with a sexual assault case, the investigation team has learnt that the celebrity had received information about the case as soon as the survivor had filed the complaint.

Presently, the police are planning to confiscate Babu’s passport. The filmmaker had fled to Goa immediately after the complaint was received by the police on April 22. Two days later, he reached Bengaluru and flew to Dubai from there.

As Babu is now abroad, the police need diplomatic support to bring him to India. “If he does not cooperate with the investigation, we will seek cancellation of his visa and impounding of his passport,” an officer told Manorama Online.

At the same time, the delay on the part of the police to issue a lookout notice has been criticized by people who are supporting the survivor. In fact, the notice was released only after Babu had escaped from the country.

Babu’s bail plea



However, with the lookout notice now in force, Babu would be arrested on landing at any airport in India, if he fails to obtain anticipatory bail. Realizing this, Babu is seeking anticipatory bail. He is likely to surrender before the authorities only after the court rules on his plea, possibly on May 16.



Probe continues



Meanwhile, the police on Friday conducted searches at various locations and questioned eight persons as part of their probe. Those interrogated include hotel employees and film personalities. The police have already completed taking the statement of the survivor. Her medical examination too has been carried out.



The evidence collected by the police includes visuals of Babu arriving at some hotels and apartments with the survivor. “They reached five spots together. The complaint says that the assault took place at five locations between March 13 and April 14 this year,” said the police.

Special branch probe



After the investigating team came to know that Babu was informed about the complaint soon after it was submitted at Ernakulam South police station, the Special Branch of the police started a probe into the leak.

