Thiruvananthapuram: Public commute has become dearer in Kerala. The recently announced hike in bus, autorickshaw and taxi fares has taken effect from Sunday, May 1.

Kerala government had recently given the nod to hike the fares in view of soaring fuel prices in the country. The protests by private bus owners too hastened this decision.

With this, the minimum charge on bus has been revised to Rs 10 from the earlier Rs 8. This fare is for 2.5 km.

For each additional kilometre, Re 1 will be charged instead of 90 paise.

However, for fast passenger services, the new minimum fare is Rs 15, an increase of Re 1.

Cess too

There are revisions with regard to cess levied as well. For tickets costing up to Rs 25, the cess levied is Re 1.

While for tickets costing up to Rs 40, Rs 80 and Rs 100, the cess is Rs 2, Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively.

Auto fares

The minimum charge for an autorickshaw ride has been increased to Rs 30 for (1.5 km). Each kilometre thereafter will cost you Rs 15.

The waiting charge of Rs 10 for 15 minutes remains the same.

Cab fares

The minimum charge for taxis below 1500cc has been increased from Rs 175 to Rs 210 and the kilometre charge from Rs 15 to Rs 18.

For taxis exceeding 1500 cc, the minimum charge has been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 240 and the kilometre fare from Rs 17 to Rs 20.

The waiting charge remains at Rs 50 per hour and a maximum of Rs 500 per day.