Youth stabbed during scuffle over jumping the line at fuel station in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2022 06:48 PM IST
A youngster sustained a stab injury following a scuffle over jumping the line at a fuel station on the Pattambi Road in Thrissur on Sunday.

Pazhunna-native Anas was allegedly stabbed by Cherukunnu-native Pradeep, who has been taken into custody.

It is understood that the injury to Anas is not serious. However, he has been kept under observation for 24 hours.

A fight had broken out after the incident. But the police that was nearby reached the location and managed to get the situation under control, reported Manorama News.

