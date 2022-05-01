Member of Parliament, A A Rahim said union minister V Muraleedharan expressing public support for PC George, who was arrested for communal speech was deplorable. He said the matter will be raised in the parliament.

CPM's Rajyasabha MP has claimed that Muraleedharan, who is the Minister of State for External Affairs had misused his powers to put pressure on the state police.

"The union minister has violated his oath of office by expressing his public support for a criminal who made a communal statement that threatens the nation's secularism," Rahim wrote in his Facebook.

The MP branded the union minister as 'brand ambassador of communalism' and said he his actions were deplorable.

Earlier, union minister Muraleedharan had accused the LDF government in Kerala of being autocratic. "It has no concern for others and their freedom of speech," Muraleedharan said after he was reportedly denied permission to meet George.

"When people raised anti-national slogans, the CPM took a stand that this is a free and democratic country and everything has the right to raise their opinions. PC George expressed is opinion, what was the hurry in arresting him?

"Police did not show any hurry in arresting the Islamic terrorists who massacred Sreenivasan in Palakkad," said Muraleedharan.