Malayali nurse killed in Oman road accident, seven injured

A Malayali woman died and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident in Oman.

The deceased is Sheba Mary (33), daughter of Thomas, Pallithekkethil Shalom, native of Cheppad, Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district.

Members of Malayali families from UAE had reached Oman on the account of the festival of Eid.

The accident occurred Sunday on a highway in the Al Wusta Governorate. The vehicle she was travelling in overturned.

Sheba Mary was working as a nurse at Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Her husband, Sajimon is employed at private firm in Abu Dhabi.