Varkala woman hacked by maternal uncle last week dies

Varkala: A 37-year-old woman who was hacked by her maternal uncle in Varkala has succumbed to the injuries, four days after the brutal attack over a money dispute.

Shalu of Thypooyam Veedu at Chavadimukku in Varkala died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where she was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Shalu, who was employed at a private press in Ayiroor, was attacked by her neighbour and uncle Anil, aged 47, last Thursday.

The man had waylaid Shalu and hacked her when she was returning to the printing press on a scooter after having lunch at home. The incident took place in front of Shalu's children. A dispute over financial transactions are said to be the reason for the crime.

The assailant was cutting branches of a tree situated on the wayside when he noticed Shalu. He hacked her with the machete in his hand.

Shalu had received grave injuries on her neck and other parts of the body.

Anil brandished his knife and tried to chase away other relatives, who came to the spot to take Shalu to hospital. Shalu could be taken to hospital only after the police arrived on the scene and overpowered the aggressor.

Shalu's husband Sajiv is working abroad. They have two children, a 12-year-old and a nine-year-old.