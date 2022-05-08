KSRTC salaries likely to be delayed again; decision to be taken by management, says minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The salary for the employees of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is likely to be delayed this month too with the government withdrawing from the efforts to solve the issue after the employees went on a 24-hour strike on Friday demanding timely payment.

“Let the management take a decision on the salary disbursement,” said Antony Raju, Transport Minister.

Earlier, the management had announced that salaries for April would be released on May 21. Some employees’ unions raised protests against this move and threatened to launch a strike.

Subsequently, the Minister intervened in the manner and instructed the management to distribute salaries on May 10. He also held a meeting with the union leaders.

However, even after the Minister’s assurance, the KSRTC unions started their strike. This forced Raju to dissociate himself from the salary issue.

“The employees went on strike ignoring the efforts I made to pay their salaries. They did not even consider the promise given to them by the government,” said the minister.

“A day’s strike affected three days’ collection of the KSRTC,” pointed out Raju.

He also said that it was for the Corporation’s management to decide on further measures.

Disciplinary action



The KSRTC management has hinted at strict disciplinary action after some employees cancelling services even before the time the strike was scheduled to start.



A circular issued by KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar announced a ban on processions, meetings with mike arrangements and sit-in protests at the headquarters of the corporation Transport Bhavan as well as at various units, workshops and regional offices.

According to the circular, the ban was ordered after the management noticed that work at offices and bus services were affected due to these activities.