Mahindra Thar donated to Guruvayur Temple to be re-auctioned on June 6

A Mahindra Thar donated to the Guruvayur Temple, that was won by an NRI in an auction held on December 18 last year, will be re-auctioned.

The auction will take place on June 6 and the details will be publicised, informed the devaswom authorities on Thursday.

Mahindra had donated the SUV on December 4, 2021 and two weeks later it was auctioned at the Temple.

Bahrain-based Malayali Amal Mohammed Ali had successfully bid Rs 15.10 lakh, with a friend, Subash Panicker present at the auction on his behalf.

However, a Hindu Seva Sangam approached the High Court saying the auction did not receive enough publicity because of which only one person had participated in it.

Based on the court's directive, devaswom commissioner Biju Prabhakar held a sitting at Guruvayur and at least eight complaints were raised.

Administrator KP Vinayan explained the Devaswom's stance following which it was decided to proceed with a re-auction.

A meeting of the devaswom office-bearers chaired by devaswom chairman Dr VK Vijayan on Wednesday ratified the decision.