Students raise #metoo allegations: Malappuram teacher arrested; Education Dept launches probe

Malappuram: Soon after the arrest of CPM leader and retired school teacher KV Sasi Kumar on Friday based on allegations of sexual abuse raised by students, Education Minister V Sivankutty has sought a detailed report.

K Jeevan Babu, Director, General Education Department will oversee the enquiry. Sasi Kumar is accused of abusing students for three decades.

The enquiry aims to check the veracity of the claims that the school authorities had refused to take action despite repeated complaints. Responses will be sought from members of the staff that worked during the period that Sasi Kumar was in service.

The incident came to light after a former student shared her bad experience from the teacher under his Facebook post announcing his retirement. Soon, several other students came forward and it is alleged that Sasi Kumar had abused over 50 students.

Sasi Kumar, who was also an active CPM member and a three-term councillor of the Malappuram Municipality had been suspended from the party after the allegations surfaced. He had gone into hiding for a day before being arrested.