Model Shahana found dead in Kozhikode, husband in custody

Kozhikode: A fashion model and small time actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Friday.



Kasaragod native Shahana, 20, was found hanging on the window railing at her residence in Parambil Bazar. The place is about 14 km from Kozhikode City.

Her husband Sajjad has been taken into custody for questioning. The couple entered wedlock a year-and-half ago and was living in a rental accomodation.

Relatives have raised suspicion that Shahana's death is a murder.

"My daughter has always complained about the domestic abuse by her husband," Shahana's mother told Manorama News.

"She'd never commit suicide. She even invited all of us to her 20th birthday party," she added.

The inquest will be held in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).