Heavy rain in Kerala for next 3 days; Yellow alert in several districts

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a very heavy or extremely heavy rainfall alert for several districts in the state for the next three days.

This is due to the strong westerly flow from the Arabian Sea to the south Peninsula in lower tropospheric levels in the region.

The IMD has indicated that there will be an early onset of monsoon in Kerala, most likely on May 27.

Yellow alerts for 7-11cm have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram on Saturday.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Sunday.

For Monday, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram are on yellow alert.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till May 17.

According to the 24-hour rainfall recorded on Friday morning, Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda and Vynthala recorded 8cm of rainfall each.

While Kakkayam received 7cm of rainfall, Muvattupuzha and Neeleswaram received 5cm each. Kozha, Vadakara, Ambalavayal, North Paravur, Peringalkuthu and Chimmini got 4cm of rainfall each.

Maximum temperature rose in Palakkad district while there was no large change in it elsewhere over Kerala during the past 24 hours.

Punalur and Trivandrum airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 33°C.