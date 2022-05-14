Teenager taking selfie hit by train, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Nafat Fattah

Kozhikode: A 16-year-old student died here at Feroke after being hit by a train while she was taking a selfie on a railway bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Nafat Fattah, of Karuvanthiruthi.

Nafat fell into a nearby river on impact. Her friend Mohammad Isham, 16, of Peringavu Pattayam, who was with her at the time of the accident, was also hit by the train and has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital with injuries on his hands and legs.

The duo were clicking a selfie near the Feroke railway bridge around 1 pm when the Coimbatore-Mangalore passenger train hit them. On impact, Nafat fell into the river and Isham onto the track.

